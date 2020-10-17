Heritage Gardening with Thomas Jefferson

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their public gardening classes online via Zoom during the current pandemic.

On Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m., topic will be “Heritage Gardening Inspired by Thomas Jefferson,” presented by Master Gardener Cate Mueller.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this public class: https://tennessee.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0ld-2srDguHtAj8_ZZ1Z3UHCtcRjvNtSX7.

Master Gardener Cate Mueller comments: “Before he wrote the Declaration of Independence and long before he was President of our young nation, Thomas Jefferson was a dedicated gardener who kept meticulous records about what he planted and how it performed. As he prepared to return to Monticello following his presidency, Jefferson began planning more extensive flower gardens on the grounds of the house. This presentation will focus on those gardens and will show how many of the perennials seen there still take pride of place in American gardens today. Jefferson holds a special position in the gardening history of the United States, but many, if not most, of us find ourselves connected intimately to our personal ‘heritage gardening’ that we have learned from our own families. Gardeners will also see the connections that my own garden has with my family heritage, as well as with the gardens in the Age of Jefferson.”