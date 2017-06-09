HES Craft Night

Join us at Craft Love to raise money in support of Humane Educational Society! We love supporting great causes, 25% of all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Humane Educational Society.

Select any project to make from our Project Gallery. In class, we will be hammering, staining, drilling, and painting so bring your creative mind! You will pick your stain and paint colors in the workshop. We encourage you to bring your own drinks and snacks to enjoy while we're making wood signs together. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to workshop start time!