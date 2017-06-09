HES Craft Night

Google Calendar - HES Craft Night - 2017-06-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HES Craft Night - 2017-06-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HES Craft Night - 2017-06-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - HES Craft Night - 2017-06-09 18:00:00

Craft Love 748 Overbridge Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us at Craft Love to raise money in support of Humane Educational Society! We love supporting great causes, 25% of all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Humane Educational Society.

Select any project to make from our Project Gallery. In class, we will be hammering, staining, drilling, and painting so bring your creative mind! You will pick your stain and paint colors in the workshop. We encourage you to bring your own drinks and snacks to enjoy while we're making wood signs together. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to workshop start time!

Info

Craft Love 748 Overbridge Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers

Google Calendar - HES Craft Night - 2017-06-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HES Craft Night - 2017-06-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HES Craft Night - 2017-06-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - HES Craft Night - 2017-06-09 18:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Tuesday

June 13, 2017

Wednesday

June 14, 2017

Thursday

June 15, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours