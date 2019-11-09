HES Kitten Adoption

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come in for a beer, leave with a kitten. Last 2 events have given 18 total kittens new homes. Family friendly event!

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
