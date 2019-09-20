High Heat

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

High Heat was formed in Knoxville, Tennessee in the summer of 2015 by college friends Reed Schneider, Freddy Bahati, and Sean Whalen. Daniel Sawyer joined the band in 2017. Self-described as "straight-up rock 'n' roll," High Heat delivers a distinct and versatile sound with the intention of keeping rock music fun. Show is 21+

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
