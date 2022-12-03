× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing HIGHLAND GAMES - 1 Highland Games

Highland style games brought to you by Wanderlinger Brewing!

Join us for some fun and great atmosphere with our first ever Highland Games!

Signups will be limited to 20 participants and all must be 21+

Super human activities will include:

-Keg Toss

-Sack Race

-Stein Hold

-and more to come

All ages are welcome to attend and cheer on our participants while enjoying a cold drink!

Participants sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0448A9AA2DA5FC1-highland