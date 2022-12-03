Highland Games

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Highland style games brought to you by Wanderlinger Brewing!

Join us for some fun and great atmosphere with our first ever Highland Games!

Signups will be limited to 20 participants and all must be 21+

Super human activities will include:

-Keg Toss

-Sack Race

-Stein Hold

-and more to come

All ages are welcome to attend and cheer on our participants while enjoying a cold drink!

Participants sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0448A9AA2DA5FC1-highland

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Sports
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Highland Games - 2022-12-03 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Highland Games - 2022-12-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Highland Games - 2022-12-03 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Highland Games - 2022-12-03 14:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

November 16, 2022

Thursday

November 17, 2022

Friday

November 18, 2022

Saturday

November 19, 2022

Sunday

November 20, 2022

Monday

November 21, 2022

Tuesday

November 22, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours