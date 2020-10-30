Hill City Sessions: Featuring Oweda + Behold the Brave

UPDATE: Unfortunately, Lenox Hills will not be able to join us due to illness. They are all doing well, but out of an abundance of caution, they have graciously helped us enlist Behold the Brave in their place. The evening's lineup is now the following:

Doors: 6:30pm

Behold the Brave: 7:00pm

Oweda: 9:00pm

*Should you require a refund please check the email you placed your order under and reply directly to us via Eventbrite.

Otherwise, we have a great lineup for you, some delicious new beers, and plenty of tacos from Cart & Seoul waiting for you Friday night. See you at the show!

--

Chattanooga Brewing Co. hosts Hill City Sessions presented by Workshop! After a sold-out show last month, we are once again opening up our back parking lot for live, outdoor music under the stars. The seating area is gravel so bring your own chair or blanket and listen to music from local artists Lenox HIlls and Oweda.

Enjoy all of your favorite CBC brews as well as food from Korean food truck, Cart & Seoul. In order to maintain safe social distancing practices, tickets are only available in 4 and 2-person pods. Each pod is sectioned 6' apart and can only be combined with one other pod. Masks will be required at all times unless seated. No coolers or outside food & beverage are permitted. Non-alcoholic beverages and beer are available inside the seating area via drink tokens that can be purchased with your tickets or throughout the event.

Doors open at 6:30 pm and music begins at 7:00 pm. Limited seating is available so don't wait! Ages 21+ are permitted.