Hill City Sessions: Featuring The OrangeConstant + Oweda 

Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Chattanooga Brewing Co. hosts Hill City Sessions presented by Workshop! After sold-out shows last year, we are once again opening up our back parking lot for live, outdoor music under the stars. The seating area is gravel so bring your own chair or blanket and listen to music from local artists The Orange Constant and Oweda.

Enjoy all of your favorite CBC brews as well as food from Korean food truck, Cart & Seoul*. In order to maintain safe social distancing practices, tickets are only available in 4 and 2-person pods. Each pod is sectioned 6' apart and can only be combined with one other pod. Masks will be required at all times unless seated. No coolers or outside food & beverage are permitted. Non-alcoholic beverages and beer are available inside the seating area via drink tokens that can be purchased with your tickets or throughout the event.

Best available seating will be assigned after purchase. Doors open at 7pm and music begins at 7:30 pm. Limited seating is available so don't wait! Ages 21+ are permitted.

*Cart & Seoul menu sold separately.

