Sammy Lowdermilk Hip-Hop Family Day kicks off Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week!

FREE PUBLIC EVENT! Kickoff Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week with live music, food, games, and more! All activities and performances are family-friendly!

Vendors can purchase a booth space through the TICKET link.

Performances from

+ WEAVE Dance Company

+ Howard Band

+ Twone Fari

+ DJ Battle - DJ Mixx vs. DJ D-Whit

+ and more!