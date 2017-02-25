Hip-Hop Lounge: The Dance Party

to Google Calendar - Hip-Hop Lounge: The Dance Party - 2017-02-25 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hip-Hop Lounge: The Dance Party - 2017-02-25 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hip-Hop Lounge: The Dance Party - 2017-02-25 21:00:00 iCalendar - Hip-Hop Lounge: The Dance Party - 2017-02-25 21:00:00

Revelry Room 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

It's another Hip-Hop Lounge event hosted by Hip-Hop CHA! Join us for a 'Dance Party' on February 25th at the Revelry Room. Dance to DJ D-Whit, ppr panda and D J M C P R O! MC'd by Kay B Brown and Kunstruct of Natural Habitz! Come dance the night away to the best hip-hop of the 80's, 90's and 2000's! $5 Advance/$8 Door!

*Hip-Hop CHA aims to promote inclusion through hip-hop centric events across Chattanooga. Come out and support Hip-Hop CHA!

Info

Revelry Room 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Hip-Hop Lounge: The Dance Party - 2017-02-25 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hip-Hop Lounge: The Dance Party - 2017-02-25 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hip-Hop Lounge: The Dance Party - 2017-02-25 21:00:00 iCalendar - Hip-Hop Lounge: The Dance Party - 2017-02-25 21:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

February 14, 2017

Wednesday

February 15, 2017

Thursday

February 16, 2017

Friday

February 17, 2017

Saturday

February 18, 2017

Sunday

February 19, 2017

Monday

February 20, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours