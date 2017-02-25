Hip-Hop Lounge: The Dance Party

It's another Hip-Hop Lounge event hosted by Hip-Hop CHA! Join us for a 'Dance Party' on February 25th at the Revelry Room. Dance to DJ D-Whit, ppr panda and D J M C P R O! MC'd by Kay B Brown and Kunstruct of Natural Habitz! Come dance the night away to the best hip-hop of the 80's, 90's and 2000's! $5 Advance/$8 Door!

*Hip-Hop CHA aims to promote inclusion through hip-hop centric events across Chattanooga. Come out and support Hip-Hop CHA!