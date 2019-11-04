Historian Peter Star

Bestselling historian and adventure writer Peter Stark will read from and discuss YOUNG WASHINGTON: How Wilderness and War Forged America's Founding Father (Ecco/HarperCollins) at the Downtown library on November 4th.

Young Washington, recently nominated for the prestigious 2019 George Washington Book Prize, has been praised for its surprising portrait of our first president. It presents is a new, brash and unexpected view of our vaunted first president's years in his early twenties, when he was literally thrashing through the wilderness, trying at all costs to make a name for himself as an ascendent officer of the British military.

The Wall Street Journal calls YOUNG WASHINGTON "supremely entertaining," and Publishers Weekly calls says "Stark puts his background as an adventure writer to good use, bringing thrilling immediacy and literary flair to George Washington’s youthful exploits as a Western surveyor and eventual participant in the French and Indian War."