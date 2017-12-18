Historic Glendon Place Holiday Luminaries

Glendon Place Neighborhood Glendon Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Take a walk or drive through the streets of Historic Glendon Place neighborhood Sunday & Monday evening, December 17th & 18th. Residents in this small community known as Glendon Place will light small candles and place them in paper bags along the edge of their front lawns at 6 pm each evening. On Sunday night, the 17th, a group of neighbors will welcome the Season and start the event Christmas Caroling.

Info
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
