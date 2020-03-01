History Under the Covers with Merikay Waldvogel

Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1 PM – 3 PM

Join Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, for a dive into a special look at a selection from our quilt and coverlet collection! Enjoy a box lunch as special guest, internationally renowned quilt historian and author Merikay Waldvogel guides us through the stories and unique aspects of our quilt and coverlet collection. After the program, we invite you to stick around for quilt sharing, as participants are encouraged to bring a quilt for Mrs. Waldvogel to share her knowledge on the hidden insights regarding the history, age, and importance of your quilt or coverlet.

Tickets are $30 Members $25 (including box lunch which includes chips and a cookie). Please let us know which sandwich you would like when purchasing your ticket. Turkey, Ham and Swiss or Mediterranean Veggie

Merikay Waldvogel is an internationally known quilt historian, author, and lecturer. She is widely considered an expert on mid-20th century quilts. Her expertise and tireless research into quilting and the quilters who made them led to her induction into the Quilters Hall of Fame in 2009. Author of "Childhood Treasures: Doll Quilts By And For Children (2008)", "Southern Quilts: Surviving Relics of the Civil War (1998)", "Patchwork Souvenirs of the 1933 World's Fair (1993)", "Soft Covers for Hard Times: Quilt making and the Great Depression (1990)", and "The Quilts of Tennessee: Images of Domestic Life Prior to 1930 (1986).

Puchase tickets on our Facebook page, online at www.ramseyhouse.org or call 865-546-0745