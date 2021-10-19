History of Halloween - ONLINE CLASS

Grab some candy and join local artist Sam LaStarr to learn all about the known history of Halloween. In this class we’ll go over Halloween's origins, why we carve pumpkins, wear costumes, and some of Halloween's more surprising facts and traditions.

Costumes encouraged!

About the teacher:

Sam LaStarr is an artist specializing in surreal figurative art. They live and work outside Chattanooga, Tennessee with their lovely spouse, spoiled miniature dachshund, and a robo vacuum intent on destruction. In their off time they can be found researching and reading folklore, gluing googly eyes on things, and trying to master the art of preparing the perfect cup of tea.

