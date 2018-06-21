History Happy Hour: The Old Copper Road

Join us for our next History Happy Hour on June 21 at 6pm here at the Museum Center!

Take a look at our lineup for the evening!

Ken Rush – Director of Ducktown Basin Museum - (speaking on the copper mining and smelting industry of the Copper Basin during the 19thcentury)

Joe Fetzer – Owner of Birchland Ocoee Farms - (speaking on Parksville and the Old Rymer Ford which crossed the lower Ocoee River along the Old Copper Road)

Margot Still – Director of the History Branch/Cleveland Public Library - (speaking on Cleveland’s connection to the copper mining history and Julius Raht)

As always, a great beer selection will be provided by our amazing sponsors, Mash & Hops, Dry Valley Brewing, along with food by Impressions Catering.

Live music will be performed by Nathan Mell and the Bistro Boys.