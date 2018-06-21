History Happy Hour: The Old Copper Road

Museum Center at 5ive Points 200 Inman Street, East Cleveland, Tennessee 37311

Join us for our next History Happy Hour on June 21 at 6pm here at the Museum Center!

Take a look at our lineup for the evening!

Ken Rush – Director of Ducktown Basin Museum - (speaking on the copper mining and smelting industry of the Copper Basin during the 19thcentury)

Joe Fetzer – Owner of Birchland Ocoee Farms - (speaking on Parksville and the Old Rymer Ford which crossed the lower Ocoee River along the Old Copper Road)

Margot Still – Director of the History Branch/Cleveland Public Library - (speaking on Cleveland’s connection to the copper mining history and Julius Raht)

As always, a great beer selection will be provided by our amazing sponsors, Mash & Hops, Dry Valley Brewing, along with food by Impressions Catering.

Live music will be performed by Nathan Mell and the Bistro Boys.

Info
Museum Center at 5ive Points 200 Inman Street, East Cleveland, Tennessee 37311
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings, This & That
423-339-5745
please enable javascript to view
DI 15.23

