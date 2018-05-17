History Happy Hour: Prohibition

Join us for our next History Happy Hour at the Museum Center!

May 17th 6 - 8 pm

Guest speaker, Jay Bailey from Stack Southern Bistro, will be speaking about prohibition. A great beer selection will be provided by our amazing sponsors, Mash & Hops as well as Dry Valley Brewing, along with tasty bites by Impressions Catering.

Live music will be performed by Nathan Mell and the Bistro Boys.

We will also be serving a few prohibition-themed libations.

You definitely don't want to miss this edition of History Happy Hour!