History Unearthed: The Six Battles of Kurland

6th Cavalry Museum 6 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia 30742

Battlefield Archaeology presents this new exhibit in partnership with the University of North Georgia and 6th Cavalry Museum. History Unearthed -The Six Battles at Kurland is known as the most essential part of the Second World War in Europe and where the war in Europe finally ended. On multiple occasions the Soviets lost more men in a single engagement than the United States lost in the entire war.

The public is invited to join Dr. Steve Nicklas, anthropology/archaeology professor at the University of North Georgia for the public premiere. Dr. Nicklas will conduct two seminars at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Get more information at https://www.6thcavalrymuseum.org/events/history-unearthed

6th Cavalry Museum 6 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia 30742
