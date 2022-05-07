Hixson Farmers Market

Hixson Farmers Market - Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, May 7th from 9:30am-12:30pm.

Come join us for live music, refreshments, and awesome shopping with a variety of local vendors. The market is located at St. Alban's Episcopal Church at 7514 Hixson Pike. The Hixson Farmers Market will be held each Saturday from May to the end of October. 1st Saturday of the month there will be Live Local Music. On the 3rd Saturday of the month, there will be a Free Pancake Breakfast. We have lots of outdoor space to enjoy and we are Pet Friendly! Find out more on St. Albans Hixson Market's Facebook page.

Kids & Family, Markets, This & That
