Get your holiday shopping done and score big points this year with loved ones by giving them original art by some of Chattanooga's best local artists.

Join us for a special holiday art show and sale featuring loads of works by: Meg Aiken, Timur Akhriev, Elena Burykina, Mia Bergeron, George Dawnay, Caleb Goggans, John McLeod, and Stan Townsend.

Original paintings, drawings, and prints, priced for everyone's wallet.

FIRST DIBS FRIDAY! 5:30-9 pm

AND ALL DAY SATURDAY, 10-4