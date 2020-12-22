Holiday Brass Full Concert Recording

Holiday Brass Full Concert Recording

Enjoy a full-length concert recording of our Holiday Brass program, featuring the CSO brass ensemble performing over a dozen of your favorite songs of the season, including Joy to the World, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and many more!

Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased here: https://chattanoogasymphony.secure.force.com/ticket/

A link to view the concert will be sent to your purchasing email after 5:00 PM on Tuesday, December 22. The recording will be available for 30 days.

