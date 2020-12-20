Holiday Brass

Part of the First Horizon Foundation Instrumental Series

Create a holiday memory with your loved ones as the CSO brass ensemble performs over a dozen of your favorite songs of the season with the help of our string quintet, including Joy to the World, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and many more!

Those who prefer to enjoy the concert from home can purchase access to our concert recording for just $10.

Please note: Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 30 minutes before the concert start time and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found at https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety.