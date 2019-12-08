Holiday Candlelight Tour at Historic Ramsey House, Sunday, December 8 from 6-8 pm Come to Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, This beautiful 1797 historic home will be decorated with natural greenery, holiday music, holiday treats and fun for the kids. There is laughter, joy and a great holiday spirit. A chance to see a wonderful historic treasure dressed in its finest. All tours start in the Visitor Center. Admission is free but please RSVP. Register for your tour time at www.ramseyhouse.org. Donations toward Ramsey House’s educational programming and upkeep are gratefully accepted.