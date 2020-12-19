Holiday Comedy Show And Toy Drive
Free comedy show, toy drive Saturday. Mayo’s Bar & Grille on Brainerd will have a free comedy show Saturday at 8pm. We are also collecting new toys for donation to Toys for Tots.
to
Mayo’s Bar and Grill 3820 Brainerd Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
