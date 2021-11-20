Holiday Flower Arranging

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, presents their final 3rd Saturday Gardening Class via Zoom for 2021 on Saturday, November 20 at 10:00 a.m., with “Holiday Flower Arranging” featuring professional floral decorator Kakhi Wakefield, owner of K Wakefield Designs on Lookout Mountain. To register for the Zoom link to access this free public class go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/november-third-saturday-class-live-wreath-making/.

Kakhi Wakefield comments, “Flower arranging is part of my DNA. I grew up surrounded by family who opened my eyes to beauty and arranged flowers effortlessly. My mother taught me how to make "kissing balls,” and my dad helped me forage the mistletoe from the banks of the Tennessee River. My mind is completely consumed to know more about flowers and how to compose them artfully. It is such a joy creating with flowers, branches, and foraged greens. The lush foliage of the Tennessee mountains where I call home is endlessly inspiring for my floral arrangements. I will share how to plan a design and how to assemble the elements for a beautiful floral creation, as well as answer any questions about the art of floral designing. I hope to inspire you to create your own unique arrangements – just in time for the holidays!”

