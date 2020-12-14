Holiday Happiness Yoga

Give yourself some comfort and joy this season with a yoga practice designed to release and self-soothe. Learn how to breathe more deeply, comfort yourself, and slow down during this often hectic time of year. The practice is designed for all levels of yoga and will combine slow flow + yin with sprinkles of mindfulness and joy!

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/12/14/holiday-happiness-yoga

About the teacher:

Kristina Montague is a lifelong yoga practitioner and 200HR Yoga Alliance certified teacher who loves to share her passion for movement, breath, and mindfulness. Kristina is also an avid “angel” investor supporting women-led startups and serves as Managing Partner of the JumpFund, a female-led, gender-lens, early stage venture capital firm investing in diverse founders throughout the Southeast U.S. Her personal motto is “invest in the change you want to see in world” which she does through both her work and the non-profit boards on which she serves. She lives in Chattanooga with her family of four and dog Matilida.