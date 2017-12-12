Holiday Horror Event: HOUNDS OF LOVE (One Night Return)

With those cliched sleigh bells soon to start jingling, its time to bring Ben Young's masterful debut HOUNDS OF LOVE back to the screen for a run of one-night only holiday horror event screening (rife with Australian xmas trees and a murderous couple roaming the streets of Perth in search for their latest victim)!

Named as one of the top horror/festival films of 2017, Ben Young's breakout shocked audiences in all the right ways earlier this year at SXSW and Tribeca while also taking home awards at Venice, Brussels, Overlook Film Festival and more (in addition to nine more major nominations with the AACTA recently).