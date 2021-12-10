Holiday Jubilee

The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us for an evening of merriment and festivities at our Holiday Jubilee! Enjoy live entertainment, a complimentary Hot Chocolate & Cider station, pictures with Santa & Mrs. Clause and much more!

Food & Drink, Kids & Family
423.643.1240
