The Holiday Market on 55th

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Although the holiday season might look a bit different this year, we are trying to keep a bit of the spirit alive at The Woodshop! On December 5 we will be hosting an outdoor, socially distanced, Holiday Market. Shop local this year! You can find the perfect gifts for your friends and family from a variety of local, Chattanooga vendors.

There will be A LOT more safe space to move about! We've listened to your concerns and decided to have the street blocked off for local vendors so everyone can shop around for gifts OUTSIDE. The air might be crisp, but there's going to be fire pits AND hot coffee.

All CDC recommendations and guidelines will be observed. Masks are REQUIRED.

VENDORS:

  • The Bitter Bottle
  • Head River Farms
  • Velo Coffee Roasters
  • Pie Place Chatt
  • Virgil Fox
  • Forget Me Not Candle Co
  • Ashen Ceramics
  • Native Made
  • Sacred Harvest Co
  • Flora Goods
  • By Estelle
  • Agraria
  • Slow Drawl Ceramics

Info

Markets
4236643302
please enable javascript to view
