Holiday Market on 55th

Holiday Market at The Woodshop!

A great time to pick up locally-made gifts and treats.

The market will be indoor / outdoor.

5500 Saint Elmo Avenue

11a - 3p

Zines | Postcards | Ceramics | Vintage Clothing | Tea | Elderberry | Lufas | Granola | Honey Products | Jewelry | Photography | Wood Working | Soap | Cocktails | CBD | Non-profit Merch

Music Is Our Medicine

Happy Hemp Farmacy

Virgil Fox

Loose Pages

Twelfth House

Positiffitea

Elizabeth Johnson

Slow Drawl Ceramics

Thriftingmom

Agraria

The Bonnie Potter

The Bolo Brothers

Nokes Granola

Moccasin Bend Soap Co

Tiki Ray's Bar

Comb Over Honey

A Mother Chucking Wood

Joli Jardin Farm

Wesley Rayne Photography