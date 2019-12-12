Holiday Market in Miller Plaza

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Come to the Waterhouse Pavilion in Miller Plaza for holiday music, shopping and more. A variety of retailers will be on-site with unique and local holiday gifts. You'll also be serenaded as you shop by some of our talented local school groups.

Vendors include:

elea blake cosmetic studio

Cocoa Asante

Alecia Vera Art

Nooga Paws

Holy Man Beard Essentials

Mixed Metal Works

Crowns and Heights

The Cupcake Club

Keeody Gallery

Lost Art Design

Calamansi Cafe

Center MedSpa

Divine Purity

Fresh wreaths will also be for sale from Blue Ivy Flowers.

Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts Jazz Ensemble will start the night off with a collection of holiday tunes and the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences Middle School Choirs will follow. Thank you to Summitt Pianos for making these performances possible by generously providing a grand piano for accompaniment!

And last, The Mad Priest will be on hand to serve wine and beer for you to enjoy while you shop.

Enjoy this unique holiday shopping experience in the middle of Downtown Chattanooga!