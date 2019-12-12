Holiday Market in Miller Plaza

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Come to the Waterhouse Pavilion in Miller Plaza for holiday music, shopping and more. A variety of retailers will be on-site with unique and local holiday gifts. You'll also be serenaded as you shop by some of our talented local school groups.
Vendors include:
elea blake cosmetic studio
Cocoa Asante
Alecia Vera Art
Nooga Paws
Holy Man Beard Essentials
Mixed Metal Works
Crowns and Heights
The Cupcake Club
Keeody Gallery
Lost Art Design
Calamansi Cafe
Center MedSpa
Divine Purity
Fresh wreaths will also be for sale from Blue Ivy Flowers.
Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts Jazz Ensemble will start the night off with a collection of holiday tunes and the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences Middle School Choirs will follow. Thank you to Summitt Pianos for making these performances possible by generously providing a grand piano for accompaniment!
And last, The Mad Priest will be on hand to serve wine and beer for you to enjoy while you shop.
Enjoy this unique holiday shopping experience in the middle of Downtown Chattanooga!