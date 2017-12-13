Holiday Market in Miller Plaza

Waterhouse Pavilion 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Come to the Waterhouse Pavilion in Miller Plaza for holiday music, shopping and treats. A variety of downtown retailers will be on-site with unique and local holiday gifts. You'll also be serenaded as you shop by some of our talented local school groups.

Holiday Market Vendors include:

Good Fortune Soap & Spa

Tangerinas Chattanooga

Locals Only Gifts

elea blake cosmetic studio

Lost Art Design

Nooga Paws

alko-hauler

Best Sesh Board Co.

Center MedSpa

Fresh wreaths will also be for sale from Creekside Flower Farm.

Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts Jazz Ensemble will play from 5:30 – 6:00 p.m., and the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences Middle School Choirs will perform from 6:10 – 7:00 p.m. Thank you to Summitt Pianos for making these performances possible!

And last, The Daily Ration will be on hand to serve wine and beer along with Peet's Coffee & Tea with hot beverages like cocoa and coffee.

Enjoy this free, unique holiday shopping experience in the middle of Downtown Chattanooga.

Waterhouse Pavilion 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
