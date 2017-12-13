Holiday Market in Miller Plaza

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Come to the Waterhouse Pavilion in Miller Plaza for holiday music, shopping and treats. A variety of downtown retailers will be on-site with unique and local holiday gifts. You'll also be serenaded as you shop by some of our talented local school groups.

Holiday Market Vendors include:

Good Fortune Soap & Spa

Tangerinas Chattanooga

Locals Only Gifts

elea blake cosmetic studio

Lost Art Design

Nooga Paws

alko-hauler

Best Sesh Board Co.

Center MedSpa

Fresh wreaths will also be for sale from Creekside Flower Farm.

Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts Jazz Ensemble will play from 5:30 – 6:00 p.m., and the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences Middle School Choirs will perform from 6:10 – 7:00 p.m. Thank you to Summitt Pianos for making these performances possible!

And last, The Daily Ration will be on hand to serve wine and beer along with Peet's Coffee & Tea with hot beverages like cocoa and coffee.

Enjoy this free, unique holiday shopping experience in the middle of Downtown Chattanooga.