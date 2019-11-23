Holiday Market at Scenic City Clay Arts

Join us at Scenic City Clay Arts on Saturday, November 23 from 10 AM - 4 PM for a Holiday Market!

SCCA will have pottery for sale in our Mug Shop, and SCCA members will have tables set up to sell their own work as well. There will be mugs, cups, platters, bowls, planters, and MORE for sale. Get all of your holiday shopping done early, and support local artisans while you’re at it.

We will be offering a 10% in-store discount on our multi-week classes to non-members during this event! This discount cannot be applied to any youth and family classes, Get Your Hands Dirty classes, or 1-2 week workshops.

Townsend Atelier will also be having a holiday art sale on November 23 from 10 AM - 4 PM so be sure to head upstairs and check out their work after you are done shopping at SCCA.