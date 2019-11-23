Holiday Market at Scenic City Clay Arts

to Google Calendar - Holiday Market at Scenic City Clay Arts - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Market at Scenic City Clay Arts - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Market at Scenic City Clay Arts - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Market at Scenic City Clay Arts - 2019-11-23 10:00:00

Scenic City Clay Arts ArtsBuild Building 301 E. 11th Street #100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us at Scenic City Clay Arts on Saturday, November 23 from 10 AM - 4 PM for a Holiday Market!

SCCA will have pottery for sale in our Mug Shop, and SCCA members will have tables set up to sell their own work as well. There will be mugs, cups, platters, bowls, planters, and MORE for sale. Get all of your holiday shopping done early, and support local artisans while you’re at it.

We will be offering a 10% in-store discount on our multi-week classes to non-members during this event! This discount cannot be applied to any youth and family classes, Get Your Hands Dirty classes, or 1-2 week workshops.

Townsend Atelier will also be having a holiday art sale on November 23 from 10 AM - 4 PM so be sure to head upstairs and check out their work after you are done shopping at SCCA.

Info

Scenic City Clay Arts ArtsBuild Building 301 E. 11th Street #100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Markets
4238831758
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Holiday Market at Scenic City Clay Arts - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Market at Scenic City Clay Arts - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Market at Scenic City Clay Arts - 2019-11-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Market at Scenic City Clay Arts - 2019-11-23 10:00:00
DI 16.46

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

November 14, 2019

Friday

November 15, 2019

Saturday

November 16, 2019

Sunday

November 17, 2019

Monday

November 18, 2019

Tuesday

November 19, 2019

Wednesday

November 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours