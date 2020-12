Holiday Market Take Two

We are so excited to host some incredibly talented local creators in beer garden!

We will have:

Noogarons

Rashelle Renae Macrame

Music is Our Medicine

Bare Body and Skincare

Jamie Rae Pottery

Kate and Co Studio

This crafty crew carry everything from handcrafted plant hangers to music lover merch, earrings and paintings to mugs and beanies. Bundle up, grab a pint(check out the stained glass for sale while you're inside), and get that last minute shopping done!