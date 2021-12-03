Scenic City Clay Arts (SCCA) is hosting a Holiday Open House on Friday, December 3 from 4 pm – 7 pm at their studio space located in downtown Chattanooga at 301 E. 11th. This holiday event will include shopping in SCCA’s Mug Shop, holiday clay activities, discounts on class registrations, and more.

“We want to connect people with locally made ceramics for their holiday shopping needs. We have so many amazing artists in our space who sell their work in our Mug Shop, and we are always excited to see each piece find a new home,” says Executive Director, Joy Key. “Shopping locally is vital to helping artists continue their craft, and to give them encouragement and inspiration to keep creating. When they make a sale, they feel valued, energized, and validated in their work.”

SCCA’s Mug Shop has pottery for sale from 19 different potters, with pieces ranging from mugs, ornaments, bowls, vases, jewelry, and more. In addition to shopping in the Mug Shop, attendees can purchase gift certificates and pottery classes during the event. A special 10% discount will be extended to all guests who registers for classes during the open house.

SCCA will also provide the opportunity to create a holiday tree using clay hand building techniques. Event attendees can play in the clay for free, or keep their creation for $5 and SCCA will fire it and glaze it. There is a four week turnaround firing time for these holiday pieces, and attendees will be contacted when the pieces are ready for pick up. If attendees don’t have time to create a holiday tree during the event, SCCA’s snowman take-home kits will be available for purchase. This holiday-themed clay kit comes with prepped clay, all necessary materials, and instructions for the clay project. Clay kit projects can be completed in the comfort of your own home, and then returned to SCCA for firing and finishing.

“We’re excited to provide a clay arts experience for those on the go, who may just be stopping by this event. It’s great to see children and adults alike light up when they get their hands in some clay and start creating,” said Key. “This event is the perfect stop for people who want to do some holiday shopping and experience creativity through clay, and then head on to dinner downtown or ice skating at the Chattanooga Choo Choo. it’s a great holiday outing experience for everyone.”

﻿For more information about Scenic City Clay Arts, visit www.sceniccityclayarts.org