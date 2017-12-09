Join Southside artists for festive fun on December 9th. Come tour private art studios and the gallery of Artists on the Loose from 11am-7pm. Participating artists include: Meg Aiken, Timur Akhriev, Leo Ascarate, Mia Bergeron, Hollie Chastain, Maddin Corey, Ann Currey, Kate Dilworth, Tom Farnam, Ellen Franklin, Bill Johnson, John McLeod, Jas Milam, Jennifer Mills, Cindy Procious, Terry Rafferty, David Salerno, Leah True Salerno, Brett Weaver, Virginia Webb and Janis Wilkey. Festive food, drinks, art and demonstrations all day.
Holiday Open Studio and Art Sale
Artists on the Loose 1401 Williams Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
