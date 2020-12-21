Holiday Pop-Up Shop and Drive-By Toy & Food Drive

Please join the Tivoli Theatre Foundation to help those in our community this holiday season! We are hosting a Holiday Pop-Up Shop and Drive-By Toy & Food Drive on Monday, December 21 from 10:00am - 4:00pm outside the venue under the Tivoli Marquee.

Those interested in helping others may contribute an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item benefiting the Forgotten Child Fund and the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

With your charitable donation, you will receive 10% off a Tivoli Theatre Ornament or Limited Edition Poster, both benefiting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation Recovery Fund.

There will be holiday music, door prizes, and raffles for gift cards good for future show tickets and gift shop purchases!