Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival

Google Calendar - Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival - 2019-11-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival - 2019-11-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival - 2019-11-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival - 2019-11-09 18:00:00

First Horizon Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Gear up for the holidays as spirits brands prepare their most festive holiday cocktail. Stroll through First Horizon Pavilion sipping cocktails, listening to music and waving to the big man in red himself!

Your ticket to Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival includes 12 sample-sized cocktails, photos with Santa at our photo booth, yuletide music, activities and access to our mini gift market. Food and full sized drinks will be available for purchase as well.

This event supports the Chattanooga Market, so every sip gets you closer to the nice list!

Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival is a 21+ event only.

Info

First Horizon Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
Google Calendar - Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival - 2019-11-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival - 2019-11-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival - 2019-11-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival - 2019-11-09 18:00:00
DI 16.44

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

October 31, 2019

Friday

November 1, 2019

Saturday

November 2, 2019

Sunday

November 3, 2019

Monday

November 4, 2019

Tuesday

November 5, 2019

Wednesday

November 6, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours