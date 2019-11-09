Gear up for the holidays as spirits brands prepare their most festive holiday cocktail. Stroll through First Horizon Pavilion sipping cocktails, listening to music and waving to the big man in red himself!

Your ticket to Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival includes 12 sample-sized cocktails, photos with Santa at our photo booth, yuletide music, activities and access to our mini gift market. Food and full sized drinks will be available for purchase as well.

This event supports the Chattanooga Market, so every sip gets you closer to the nice list!

Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival is a 21+ event only.