Holiday Tea and Open House

The Houston Museum 201 High Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

With the holidays fast approaching, nothing sets the mood better than the annual Holiday Tea on High Street at the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts. This year, it’s Dec. 8, with two seatings: 1-2:20 and 2:40-4 p.m.

The authentic English tea party features scones with lemon curd, jams and clotted cream, finger sandwiches, savories and sweets in addition to English tea. Live music by Ralph Miller performing seasonal music, a visit from Father Christmas, along with a guided tour of the Victorian home and its beautiful and rare collection of antiques are part of the event.

“The Houston’s Holiday Tea has become a much-loved and time-honored tradition,” said Amy Autenreith, executive director of the Houston. “Our goal is to provide an authentic English tea experience that will having visitors saying, “That was a wonderful day!”

Fashion Counts! Costumes—especially hats—are encouraged, and one prize per seating will be awarded to the guests judged to be adorned most authentically.

As always, the event is a fundraiser for the unique Houston Museum. The gift shop will be open for crowd-free shopping and brimming with plenty of gift-giving ideas plus a 10 percent discount for those attending the tea.

Admission: $32 per adult; $10 for children 4-12; and $20 for 65 and older. Reservations are required and admission is prepaid for this limited-seating event. Please RSVP by calling 423-267-7176 or by email to houstonmuseumchattanooga@gmail.com.

The Houston Museum 201 High Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
