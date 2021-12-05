× Expand Houston Museum Communications Join us for our annual Holiday Tea!

Our Holiday Tea event is one of our most popular fundraising events. Last year we unfortunately could not have the event, but this year it is back! Join us for either our 12:00 or 2:00 tea for an afternoon of good food, fun, and a little history.

Guests will be served a three course tea including finger sandwiches, scones, and pastries.

A tour of our historic collection is also included in admission for this event. The gift shop will also be open for this event with a 10% discount.

"This holiday tradition at the Houston is sure to get both kids and adults alike in the holiday spirit. We are excited to feed body and soul with a bona fide English Tea and tour of Ms. Anna’s treasure" says Houston Museum board member Kathi Grant Willis

Admission is $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 4-12. You can RSVP for this event by calling the museum at 423.267.7176 or emailing houstonmuseumchattanooga@gmail.com

Reservation is required for this event due to limited seating.

This event is a fundraiser to support the historic Houston Museum of Decorative Arts.