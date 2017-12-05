Join the Center for Creative Arts Vocal Department for its annual holiday concert. Tuesday, December 5, at 7:00 PM in the CCA Auditorium. You will enjoy various holiday favorites that are reminiscent of such classic groups as the Beach Boys and other holiday favorites. Come early and have your picture taken with Santa at 6:00 PM for $5
Holiday Vocal Concert
Center for Creative Arts 1301 Dallas Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions FilmBeauty is Embarrassing Screening
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNathan Farrow, Larry Fleet, Matt Thornton
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicClaire Bloomfield, MouthGremlin, Mathias And The Manifold
Saturday
-
Sports This & ThatScenic City Gobbler Soap Box Derby
-
Health & WellnessChattanooga Hungry Turkey Half Marathon & 5K
-
-
This & ThatThanksgiving at the Zoo
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtist Demonstration with Mike Berry & Judy Klich
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLily Rose
-
Concerts & Live MusicKristen Ford
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyThrill After Thrill for the Holidays
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonthly Jazz Jam
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicRobert Earl Keen's Fam-O-Lee Back to the Country Jamboree!
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Business & Career Education & Learning Politics & ActivismBitcoin Meetup
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Art & ExhibitionsSam Lubell + Greg Goldin on Never Built New York
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness Theater & DanceUnited We Dance: Move & Groove for the Read to Lead Academy
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
This & ThatRickmobile
-
Charity & FundraisersFireside Stories: A HomeBound Book Donation Night
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatIce On the Landing: ALS Give Back Night
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatGreen Drinks with the Chattanooga Zoo
Thursday
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Credit Card Travel Hacking for Beginners"
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band