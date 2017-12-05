Holiday Vocal Concert

Join the Center for Creative Arts Vocal Department for its annual holiday concert. Tuesday, December 5, at 7:00 PM in the CCA Auditorium.  You will enjoy various holiday favorites that are reminiscent of such classic groups as the Beach Boys and other holiday favorites. Come early and have your picture taken with Santa at 6:00 PM for $5

Center for Creative Arts 1301 Dallas Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
