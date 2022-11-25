Holidays Under The Peaks

to

Tennessee Aquarium 1 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Celebrate the season with a holiday visit to the Tennessee Aquarium!

November 25 – December 31*

*closed Christmas Day (December 25)

Your adventure through a fun-filled underwater wonderland begins with holiday music and decor in the River Journey lobby. Look for seasonal surprises throughout your tour – including a light-bedecked tree twinkling in sync with the jolly jolts of an Electric Eel!

In keeping with beloved holiday tradition, The Polar Express 3D returns to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater.

Back for 2022 – Look for SCUBA Claus diving in the River Journey building on select Saturdays in December!

Info

Festivals & Fairs
to
