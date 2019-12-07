Holly Jolly Holiday Market

to Google Calendar - Holly Jolly Holiday Market - 2019-12-07 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holly Jolly Holiday Market - 2019-12-07 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holly Jolly Holiday Market - 2019-12-07 09:30:00 iCalendar - Holly Jolly Holiday Market - 2019-12-07 09:30:00

St. Alban's Episcopal Church 7514 Hixson Pike, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Annual Holly Jolly Market with local craft vendors selling a variety of gift items for your holiday shopping. Along with other area artists, Hixson High School art students will have a booth offering their artwork for sale. Come shop local for your gift-giving.

Info

St. Alban's Episcopal Church 7514 Hixson Pike, Hixson, Tennessee 37343 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Markets, This & That
4236452517
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Holly Jolly Holiday Market - 2019-12-07 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holly Jolly Holiday Market - 2019-12-07 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holly Jolly Holiday Market - 2019-12-07 09:30:00 iCalendar - Holly Jolly Holiday Market - 2019-12-07 09:30:00
DI 16.47

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

November 21, 2019

Friday

November 22, 2019

Saturday

November 23, 2019

Sunday

November 24, 2019

Monday

November 25, 2019

Tuesday

November 26, 2019

Wednesday

November 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours