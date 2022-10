× Expand Dan Sanders Holly Jolly Market

The Holly Jolly Market is a great way to purchase homemade holiday gift items while supporting local art and craft people. To add to the festivities of the Holly Jolly, live music will be offered throughout the day along with free refreshments. This event is a great outing for families and there will be a craft table for children. For more info - Facebook page: St.Albans Hixson Market and also online: saintalbanschatt.com/farmers-market