Home Buyer Happy Hour

Do you think you're ready to buy a home but don't know where to start?

In this course, we will cover all the things you'll encounter as a first-time home buyer: working with a realtor, mortgages, finding a lender, what to expect from closing costs, how much money to have set aside for emergencies, paying bills, and more. Come with any questions you may have and our experts will help you along the process.

Adult beverages will be served. This class is presented and sponsored by realtor Marie King and lender Brian Kniegge. There is no cost to attend this class.

About the teachers:

Since becoming a Realtor in 2000, Marie King has been assisting buyers, sellers and agents attain their Real Estate dreams. After seven years as a solo agent, Marie joined the 1st Keller Williams Realty office in Chattanooga as Director of Career Development/Assistant Team Leader, later transitioning to the Team Leader role until returning to sales in 2013. Since that time, Marie has continued her passion of training and coaching. In addition to coaching agents to success and assisting buyers and sellers with their Real Estate needs, Marie volunteers with the Dave Ramsey, Financial Peace University (FPU) program. Marie is the proud mother of two amazing young adults; Rachel, who is a nurse at Erlanger and son, Nathan, who is a UTC graduate and also resides in Chattanooga.

Brian Kniegge started in the mortgage industry in 1998. After having a less than stellar experience when he bought his first home he decided that there has to be a better experience for clients. He has been assisting buyers and home owners with their financing strategies ever since. His goal for a buyer is to be accurate, predictable, and accountable to what is promised. Brian has lived in Chattanooga since 1997. He and his wife live in the downtown area, and his 15-year-old son grew up here. The whole family loves Chattanooga and everything that it offers (especially the fun outdoor stuff like mountain biking!).