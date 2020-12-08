Home for The Holidays Adoption and Foster Event

to

Humane Educational Society 212 N. Highland Park Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Home for The Holidays Adoption and Foster Event

Let’s find EVERY animal a Home for the Holidays! You can help! There is no greater gift than the love of a shelter pet and no greater gift for a shelter pet than a loving forever home.

During the month of December, we are reducing adoption prices for all animals to $25 in hopes of helping all our wonderful animals find their forever home for the holidays. Adoption fee includes all age appropriate vaccines, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and unconditional love! View adoptable pets and fill out an application here https://www.heschatt.org/adopt

Foster homes count as a Home for the Holiday too! If you are not able to adopt, consider starting a new holiday tradition and open your heart and home to a foster pet for the season. HES provides everything you need to care for your foster pet. Sign up to foster a pet here https://www.heschatt.org/foster

Info

Humane Educational Society 212 N. Highland Park Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
This & That
to
Google Calendar - Home for The Holidays Adoption and Foster Event - 2020-12-08 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Home for The Holidays Adoption and Foster Event - 2020-12-08 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Home for The Holidays Adoption and Foster Event - 2020-12-08 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Home for The Holidays Adoption and Foster Event - 2020-12-08 12:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

December 7, 2020

Tuesday

December 8, 2020

Wednesday

December 9, 2020

Thursday

December 10, 2020

Friday

December 11, 2020

Saturday

December 12, 2020

Sunday

December 13, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours