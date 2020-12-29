Home for The Holidays Adoption and Foster Event

Let’s find EVERY animal a Home for the Holidays! You can help! There is no greater gift than the love of a shelter pet and no greater gift for a shelter pet than a loving forever home.

During the month of December, we are reducing adoption prices for all animals to $25 in hopes of helping all our wonderful animals find their forever home for the holidays. Adoption fee includes all age appropriate vaccines, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and unconditional love! View adoptable pets and fill out an application here https://www.heschatt.org/adopt

Foster homes count as a Home for the Holiday too! If you are not able to adopt, consider starting a new holiday tradition and open your heart and home to a foster pet for the season. HES provides everything you need to care for your foster pet. Sign up to foster a pet here https://www.heschatt.org/foster