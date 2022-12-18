Home for the Holiday

to

Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

One of Chattanooga's most treasured holiday events. Home for the Holidays is the perfect seasonal celebration for the whole family, featuring both secular and sacred holiday tunes! The CSO is joined by the CSO Chorus, a variety of community groups, and even the big man himself!

Be sure to get to the concert early to have your picture taken with Santa and put your letter to the North Pole in our special post box!

As with all concerts in the First Horizon Foundation Pops Series, Students & Children are 50% off!

Info

Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
423-267-8583
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Home for the Holiday - 2022-12-18 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Home for the Holiday - 2022-12-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Home for the Holiday - 2022-12-18 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Home for the Holiday - 2022-12-18 15:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

November 8, 2022

Wednesday

November 9, 2022

Thursday

November 10, 2022

Friday

November 11, 2022

Saturday

November 12, 2022

Sunday

November 13, 2022

Monday

November 14, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours