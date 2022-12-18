Home for the Holiday

× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera As with all concerts in the First Horizon Foundation Pops Series, Students & Children are 50% off!

One of Chattanooga's most treasured holiday events. Home for the Holidays is the perfect seasonal celebration for the whole family, featuring both secular and sacred holiday tunes! The CSO is joined by the CSO Chorus, a variety of community groups, and even the big man himself!

Be sure to get to the concert early to have your picture taken with Santa and put your letter to the North Pole in our special post box!

As with all concerts in the First Horizon Foundation Pops Series, Students & Children are 50% off!