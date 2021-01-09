Home Organizing 101

Home Organizing 101

Join us as Kelly Lewis, Professional Organizer and Owner of Inspired Organizing, LLC, teaches the basics of home organization.

You'll learn how to get started organizing your home, fundamentals of the organizing process, and some pro tips and tricks. This is an introductory class; come and learn how you can get control over your clutter and have a peaceful, functional home. You’ll leave feeling empowered and ready to tackle your home organizing project!

About the teacher:

Kelly Lewis is a Professional Organizer and owner of Inspired Organizing, LLC. She founded and operated this business in the East Bay of California until three years ago when she and her husband moved back to Chattanooga. She loves working alongside her clients to simplify and streamline their home or office environments so they have more time for what matters most to them. She offers services such as clutter control, maximizing storage spaces, simplifying and downsizing, streamlining paper flow, custom projects, and assistance before, during, or after a move or renovation. Kelly is a professional member of NAPO, the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals. Inspired Organizing, LLC is licensed and insured and a proud member of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.

