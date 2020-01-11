Home Organizing 101

to Google Calendar - Home Organizing 101 - 2020-01-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home Organizing 101 - 2020-01-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home Organizing 101 - 2020-01-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Home Organizing 101 - 2020-01-11 10:00:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

You'll learn how to get started organizing your home, fundamentals of the organizing process, and some pro tips and tricks. This is an introductory class; come and learn how you can get control over your clutter and have a peaceful, functional home. You’ll leave feeling empowered and ready to tackle your home organizing project!

About the teacher:

Kelly Lewis is a Professional Organizer and owner of Inspired Organizing, LLC. She founded and operated this business in the East Bay of California until 2 years ago when she and her husband moved back to Chattanooga. She loves working alongside her clients to simplify and streamline their home or office environments so they have more time for what matters most to them. She offers services such as clutter control, maximizing storage spaces, simplifying and downsizing, streamlining paper flow, custom projects, and assistance before, during, or after a move or renovation. Kelly is a professional member of NAPO, the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals. Inspired Organizing, LLC is licensed and insured and a proud member of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Home & Garden, Kids & Family
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Home Organizing 101 - 2020-01-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home Organizing 101 - 2020-01-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home Organizing 101 - 2020-01-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Home Organizing 101 - 2020-01-11 10:00:00
DI 16.47

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

November 22, 2019

Saturday

November 23, 2019

Sunday

November 24, 2019

Monday

November 25, 2019

Tuesday

November 26, 2019

Wednesday

November 27, 2019

Thursday

November 28, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours