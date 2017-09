Continuing with the idea of character, story, and imagination from last month, during this workshop we'll create a place for our puppets to play as we talk about setting and set design.

Monthly workshops offer unique topical museum experiences for home school students 5 to 13 years old.

$11 members / $16 non members. Each session includes a museum tour, a studio art experience and a take-home packet with resources to extend your family’s experience. See our website for registration and details.