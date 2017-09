We'll explore the wacky and wonderful world of Chattanooga native Wayne White as his art inspires us to create characters and imagine fantastical worlds all our own.

Monthly workshops offer unique museum experiences for home school students 5 to 13 years old.

$11 members / $16 non members. Each session includes a museum tour, a studio art experience, and a take-home packet with resources to extend your family’s experience. See our website for registration and details.